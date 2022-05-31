ASI, constable suspended for thrashing teens at Chandigarh’s Sector 19 police station
An assistant sub inspector and a constable of Chandigarh police posted at Sector 19 police station were placed under suspension and sent to police lines after being accused of beating two Class 12 students at the station.
Those suspended are assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar and constable Vikas, who are accused of coercing the students into admitting to filing a false complaint of mobile phone theft.
The duo was suspended on Sunday after CCTV footage corroborated the allegations even through the policemen denied having assaulted minors. Medical examination of the students was carried out at Government Multi-specialty Hospital, Sector 16.
“The two have been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.
Called to police station to collect stolen mobile phones
The two 17-year-old boys, both medical students, had been called to the police station for a recovery of the stolen mobile phone.
Notably, the students, residents of Sector 30 and Raipur Khurd, had told the police that they had gone to give an exam at a government school in Sector 18 on May 20 and had kept the mobile phones in the boot of a Honda Activa scooter.
When they returned, they found only three phones had been stolen. They reported the matter to police. ASI Kumar was investigating the matter.
On getting call from police regarding recovery of mobile phone, the two reached the station at around 6 pm on Saturday along with a cousin. However, police allegedly did not allow his cousin inside.
A few minutes later, the cousin standing outside heard the two boys wailing and informed their parents. The parents, after intially being denied a meeting, found injury marks on the legs and back of both students.
The minors alleged that the accused policemen had threatened them into accepting that both mobiles were in their possession or have a false FIR in a drug smuggling case registered against them.
