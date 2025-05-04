Menu Explore
ASI held for smuggling heroin into Bathinda jail

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 04, 2025 09:30 PM IST

The accused is from the reserve battalion, and he was posted in the central prison in Bathinda. He was arrested while he was attempting to smuggle contraband into the jail premises.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurpreet Singh of the Punjab Police was arrested by the Bathinda police with 40 grams of heroin.

Officials seized contraband that Gurpreet had hidden in his uniform. (HT File)
Officials seized contraband that Gurpreet had hidden in his uniform. (HT File)

The accused is from the reserve battalion, and he was posted in the central prison in Bathinda. He was arrested while he was attempting to smuggle contraband into the jail premises.

Police sources said the prison authorities had suspicions about Gurpreet’s activities, and the drug was recovered after he was subjected to a thorough frisking at the jail on Saturday.

Officials seized contraband that Gurpreet had hidden in his uniform.

A case was registered at the cantonment police station on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Lakshdeep Kaur under various sections of the NDPS Act and the Prison Act.

