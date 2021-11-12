ASI held in Tarn Taran for letting off drug peddler after taking 6.7 lakh bribe

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested in Tarn Taran on Thursday for allegedly letting off a drug peddler after taking a bribe of ₹6.7 lakh.

The accused, Harpal Singh, was posted as in-charge of a police post in Tarn Taran city.

He was produced in a local court that sent him to judicial custody. A departmental probe has also been initiated against him.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 18, 59 and 61 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

According to the first information report (FIR), Harpal had nabbed one Daya Singh of Algon Kothi village in Bhikhiwind sub-division with 15-kg opium. However, Daya was released with the contraband after the ASI was given ₹6.7 lakh bribe, it is allleged.

The FIR says Harpal had links with many drug smugglers. Sources said some more police officials were also involved in the case, but they were not named in the FIR. Harpal Singh, who was already facing at least two more criminal cases, was given postings at prominent locations, it is learnt.

This is the second such incident in the last four days in the border district. Two constables were arrested and as many head constables were booked for letting off two drug smugglers held with 21-kg opium after accepting ₹40 lakh bribe on Sunday. The contraband was not shown in the police record either.

The investigation had also hinted at the involvement of an ASI, who was posted with a senior police official. The police are yet to arrest the two head constables.