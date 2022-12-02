Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI recruitment scam, case registered

ASI recruitment scam, case registered

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:26 PM IST

A case was registered on the complaint of PK Sharma, chief coordinator of University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, Panjab University, which was been entrusted to conduct the recruitment of ASI

Discrepancies were found in 122 applications of ASI recruitment exam. The application forms were found to be filed by the same candidate just by changing a few details. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A case of cheating was registered on November 30 after discrepancies were found in the application form for the recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI), Chandigarh Police.

Officials said discrepancies were found in 122 applications during the scrutiny of application forms, which were found to be filed by the same candidate just by changing a few details.

A case was registered on the complaint of PK Sharma, chief coordinator of University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, Panjab University. The department has been entrusted to conduct the recruitment of ASI.

After 13 years Chandigarh police was to recruit 49 ASI of which 16 posts are registered for females, 27 for males and 6 for ex-servicemen.

A case under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (heating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 511 ( Punishment for attempting to commit offenses) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 34 police station.

Friday, December 02, 2022
