Asif Jalal is BSF Punjab frontier inspector general
Asif Jalal, a 2002-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, assumed the charge as inspector general (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab frontier, on Monday. He replaced Sonali Mishra, who became the first woman to head the force’s sensitive Punjab frontier.
Asif served in various districts of Himachal Pradesh as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and superintendent of police (SP). Thereafter, he went on a deputation to the Central government and served as the SP in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi.
He has also served as inspector general of police (IGP) of Shimla Range, and as IG in HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, where he worked to launch the Emergency Response Support System, Gudiya Helpline for women safety, Shakti button, etc. He again went on deputation to the Central government and joined the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) in 2020 as a director. He has been awarded medals and commendation discs for his good works during his various postings.
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.