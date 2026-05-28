ASI’s killing in Amritsar: Police say probing all angles

Police on Wednesday said the killing of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joga Singh in Majitha’s Hamja village on May 24 appeared to be a terror act, and all angles are being investigated.

The slain officer’s family ruled out any personal enmity and described the incident as a direct assault on the police force.

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“ Prime facie, it seems to be a terror act. Investigations are underway, and we are looking into all angles,” said Amritsar rural superintendent of police (SP) Aditya S Warrier.

The statement came on a day when a little-known terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), which had earlier claimed responsibility for the killing on social media, released a purported video of the incident.

The video shows two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants intercepting the ASI while he was on his way to duty. One of the attackers allegedly opened fire, causing the victim to fall from his scooter. An assailant is then seen getting down from his vehicle and firing another shot at the ASI from a close-range before fleeing the scene.

Warrier said the police are also verifying the authenticity and origin of the video. “The video is also part of the investigation. We cannot comment on the clip at this stage. We are also checking its origin,” the SP added. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Joga Singh, 52, hailed from Ghaniye Ke Bangar village in Batala, Gurdaspur district, and was posted in the traffic wing of the Amritsar police commissionerate. The slain officer’s family ruled out any personal enmity and described the incident as a direct assault on the police force. Prabhjit Singh, the brother of the deceased, described the ASI as a dedicated professional without personal conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joga Singh, 52, hailed from Ghaniye Ke Bangar village in Batala, Gurdaspur district, and was posted in the traffic wing of the Amritsar police commissionerate. The slain officer’s family ruled out any personal enmity and described the incident as a direct assault on the police force. Prabhjit Singh, the brother of the deceased, described the ASI as a dedicated professional without personal conflicts. {{/usCountry}}

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The ASI had sustained two bullet injuries — one to the left side of his chest and another near the waist. He died on the spot before any assistance could reach him. Police officials said empty bullet shells were recovered, and CCTV footage from nearby locations was being scanned as part of the investigation. A large-scale search operation has also been launched to trace the attackers.

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Later in the evening, a social media post claiming to be from TTH took responsibility for the murder.

A similar communique, attributed to TTH, was circulated online when two cops were shot dead at the Adhian police post in Gurdaspur, close to the India-Pakistan border, in February this year. The same outfit had taken responsibility for the killing of the cops, a claim later dismissed by DIG (Border Range) Sandeep Goyal.

ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard constable Ashok Kumar were found shot dead at the police post on the morning of February 22.

Police later said Ranjit Singh, 19, Inderjit Singh, 21, and Dilawar Singh, 19, executed the attack at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Three days later, Ranjit was shot dead in an encounter after he allegedly fled police custody, triggering public and political uproar.

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