Assam govt realises 7.5 cr from Haryana-based company for evading tax

The Assam government on Wednesday realised ₹7.5 crore for tax evasion from a Haryana-based company involved in constructing a four-lane road from Dhemaji to Oyan in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said. Investigations have so far revealed an estimated tax evasion of around ₹ 64 crore.

A 12-member team from Guwahati conducted an investigation into tax evasion allegations against Kaluwala Construction Private Limited over six days.

The company failed to provide adequate justification for several discrepancies identified in their GST profile during the verification process, the official said.

“As a result, immediate enforcement action was taken, leading to the recovery of ₹7.5 crore”, he added.

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the evasion.