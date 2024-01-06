close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Assault case: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal’s cousin held, sent to 3-day remand

Assault case: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal’s cousin held, sent to 3-day remand

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jan 06, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The case was registered on February 15 last year on the complaint of Varinder Singh, in which Amritpal is a co-accused, in Ajnala police station of Amritsar.

Punjab Police arrested Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh’s cousin Gurpreet Singh, who was also an activist of the organisation, in connection with a case of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a Ropar man.

The police team arrested him from Delhi railway station when he was returning from Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded along with parents of Amritpal, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the National Security Act (NSA) with his nine other aides.
The police team arrested him from Delhi railway station when he was returning from Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded along with parents of Amritpal, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the National Security Act (NSA) with his nine other aides.

The case was registered on February 15 last year on the complaint of Varinder Singh, in which Amritpal is a co-accused, in Ajnala police station of Amritsar.

The police team arrested him from Delhi railway station when he was returning from Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded along with parents of Amritpal, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the National Security Act (NSA) with his nine other aides.

Gurpreet was produced in the court and was sent to three-day police remand. “By arresting the Sikh youths in old cases, the police are terrorising them. The government should not compel the Sikh youths to take extreme steps,” said Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal, condemning the arrest in a statement.

Sign out