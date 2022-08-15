Assault on police party: Attempt-to-murder charges against Congress leader Bikramjit Singh Mofar dropped
Mansa police on Sunday dropped attempt to murder charges against Congress leader and party’s Sardulgarh candidate Bikramjit Singh Mofar, who along with several other persons, is accused of having assaulted a police team on late Saturday night. The hurriedly-quashed attempt to murder charges, came just hours after police registered a first information report (FIR) in the case during wee hours of Sunday, thus indicating possible political interference in the case.
A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Boha police station.
The accused were identified as Bikramjit Mofar of Mansa, Gurkirat Singh, Gobinder Singh alias Raju, Gurpyar Singh and Jagseer Singh all residents of Boha. Mansa police have arrested Gobinder, Gurpyar and Jagseer.
Bikram is the son of three-time Congress MLA Ajit Inder Singh Mofar and unsuccessfully contested his first assembly election earlier this year.
Assistant sub-inspector Sukhpal Singh, who is a complainant in FIR, stated that Manpreet Singh of Akanwali village called on 112 helpline number and said that Bikramjit Mofar, Raju and Gurkirat with whom he has enmity have gathered at the farmhouse of Gobinder along with armed persons with a purpose to attack him.
“When we reached the farm for investigation, Mofar, Gurkirat, Gobinder, Gurpyar and Jagsir along with 15 to 20 other persons came out. I told them that station house officer Boha police station followed a complaint against them on the 112 helpline. They instantly got angry over this and started arguing. They further carried out a deadly attack on constable Vikramjeet Singh and also tore his uniform. During this Gobind got his revolver out and also threatened to open fire if we moved towards them. Constable Vikramjeet was rescued in injured condition,” he added.
Mansa senior superintendent of police, Gaurav Toora said that following the preliminary investigation Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been dropped and further investigation is under process.
Deputy superintendent of police, Amarjeet Singh said that the police team had arrested the three accused on the spot after they attacked them. “Mofar is not arrested in this case so far, while the attempts to murder charges have been dropped but the accused are booked under other section for obstructing a public servant,” he added.
Mofar said that the case was registered on a fake complaint and no one attacked on police party. “Some party workers are getting threats from gangsters that is why I went to meet them over there. But police has created a false story on the directions of a local leader. Instead of registering false cases against leaders, police should put more efforts on catching gangsters,” he added.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
