Assault on police party: Attempt-to-murder charges against Congress leader Bikramjit Singh Mofar dropped

Mansa police on Sunday dropped attempt to murder charges against Congress leader and party’s Sardulgarh candidate Bikramjit Singh Mofar, who along with several other persons, is accused of having assaulted a police team on late Saturday night. The hurriedly-quashed attempt to murder charges, came just hours after police registered a first information report (FIR) in the case during wee hours of Sunday, thus indicating possible political interference in the case.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Boha police station.

The accused were identified as Bikramjit Mofar of Mansa, Gurkirat Singh, Gobinder Singh alias Raju, Gurpyar Singh and Jagseer Singh all residents of Boha. Mansa police have arrested Gobinder, Gurpyar and Jagseer.

Bikram is the son of three-time Congress MLA Ajit Inder Singh Mofar and unsuccessfully contested his first assembly election earlier this year.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhpal Singh, who is a complainant in FIR, stated that Manpreet Singh of Akanwali village called on 112 helpline number and said that Bikramjit Mofar, Raju and Gurkirat with whom he has enmity have gathered at the farmhouse of Gobinder along with armed persons with a purpose to attack him.

“When we reached the farm for investigation, Mofar, Gurkirat, Gobinder, Gurpyar and Jagsir along with 15 to 20 other persons came out. I told them that station house officer Boha police station followed a complaint against them on the 112 helpline. They instantly got angry over this and started arguing. They further carried out a deadly attack on constable Vikramjeet Singh and also tore his uniform. During this Gobind got his revolver out and also threatened to open fire if we moved towards them. Constable Vikramjeet was rescued in injured condition,” he added.

Mansa senior superintendent of police, Gaurav Toora said that following the preliminary investigation Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been dropped and further investigation is under process.

Deputy superintendent of police, Amarjeet Singh said that the police team had arrested the three accused on the spot after they attacked them. “Mofar is not arrested in this case so far, while the attempts to murder charges have been dropped but the accused are booked under other section for obstructing a public servant,” he added.

Mofar said that the case was registered on a fake complaint and no one attacked on police party. “Some party workers are getting threats from gangsters that is why I went to meet them over there. But police has created a false story on the directions of a local leader. Instead of registering false cases against leaders, police should put more efforts on catching gangsters,” he added.

