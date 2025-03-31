Assembly bypoll: Political heat rises as top AAP leadership camps in Ludhiana

The political temperature in Ludhiana is set to soar in the coming days as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shifts its full focus to the high-stakes Ludhiana West assembly by-election. With top brass of the party, including national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, and AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, scheduled to descend on the city, Ludhiana is set to become the political epicenter of Punjab in the first week of April. As per political sources, the by-election for Ludhiana West seat is likely to be held in the first week of May. (HT Photo for representation)

Kejriwal, Sisodia and Mann are expected to address a crucial party workers’ meeting on April 1 near Village Bhanaur at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, where a strategy will be chalked out for the upcoming bypoll. The meeting, slated for 12 noon, will see participation from the party’s state executive, MLAs, and senior functionaries, as they gear up to retain the constituency.

Adding momentum to the campaign, an anti-drug rally has been scheduled for April 2 at Ghumar Mandi, one of the biggest areas in Ludhiana West constituency, which both Kejriwal, Sisodia and Mann are likely to lead. With drug abuse a core issue in Punjab politics, the rally is expected to be a major show of strength and a call to action against substance abuse.

As per political sources, the by-election for Ludhiana West seat is likely to be held in the first week of May. Even though the election commission has yet to announce the official date, AAP has jumped into full campaign mode, while rival parties are still finalising their candidates.

Following an earlier three-day campaign blitz by Mann and Kejriwal, including CM Mann’s recent visit to the Government College for Girls in the constituency, the party is now preparing to launch an even more aggressive ground campaign. Seven cabinet ministers of the Punjab government have also been assigned to camp in Ludhiana in the run-up to the bypoll. Each minister has been allotted two wards, where they will oversee campaigning, coordinate with local MLAs, and mobilise party workers.

During a recent meeting led by AAP state president Aman Arora, responsibilities were distributed among ministers, MLAs, and over 200 booth-level volunteers. These volunteers will act as the backbone of the campaign, relaying instructions to other grassroots workers and ensuring maximum voter outreach.

Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, who is AAP’s candidate from the Ludhiana West seat, confirmed the assignments of top leadership of the party in the constituency.