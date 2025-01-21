Delhi assembly polls: Punjab VIPs flood Capital, give cops security jitters 

A battery of Punjab ministers, MLAs and rank and file of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab campaigning in the national capital for the high-stakes assembly polls are giving Delhi Police security jitters. The BJP has been accusing the AAP of stationing all its ministers, MPs legislators, and functionaries from Punjab in the national capital to campaign for the February 5 assembly polls. (ANI)

Delhi Police officers have now asked their Punjab counterparts to inform them well in advance about the movement and security details of leaders from the northern state.

People aware of the matter said Delhi Police raised the issue following reports that VIPs from Punjab VIPs are not following due protocols to inform the local police about their movements in the national capital, and are seen moving around with pilot vehicles without sharing details of their movements with local police.

Delhi Police special commissioner of police (protected security division) on January 10 wrote to the Punjab director general of police on the matter, citing high security alertness in view of Republic Day and the assembly polls, while highlighting that the Delhi Police is not being informed about the presence of police personnel from other states, including Punjab.

Responding to the communique, Punjab DGP in a January 18 letter assured all cooperation to the Delhi police commissioner.

“In view of the concerns, ADGP (security) has been requested to ensure compliance of security instructions as per MHA letter dated 14-01-2002 and the relevant provisions of the Yellow Book. He has been directed to maintain liaison and coordination with Jaspal Singh, special CP, protective security division, Delhi, and also to take suitable measures for briefing and sensitising Punjab Police officials involved in the provisioning of security to the protectees of Punjab Police, and, the protectees themselves, whenever they intend to undertake road/train/air journey to Delhi,” the DGP’s letter stated.

Punjab has also appointed AIG (security) as nodal officer

to remain in touch with the DCP, security (SG), the instructions read.

The fresh instructions have also asked VIP vehicles to follow traffic rules properly and not jump signals.

Punjab ADGP (security) has also sent a letter (dated January 20) to personal assistants of all ministers, MPs and MLAs to provide information about VIPs’ tour programmes and accompanying security components to Delhi Police.

The ADGP also wrote to SSPs, police commissioners and ADGP, Punjab Armed Police, to provide any such information to Delhi Police in advance.