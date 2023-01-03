Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At -10°C, Gulmarg sees season’s coldest night

At -10°C, Gulmarg sees season’s coldest night

Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The tourist resort of Pahalgam also recorded a low of -9.6°C. With the skies remaining clear, the minimum temperature touched -5.6°C in Srinagar, lower than the previous coldest night of the season when the temperature had dropped to -5.8°C.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg on Sunday recorded the season's coldest night as the temperature plunged to -10°C.
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Temperature also dropped in Ladakh with Leh recording a temperature of -16.6°C and Kargil registered -15.5°C at night. The MeT office has said that the weather is expected to be primarily dry between January 1 and 7. “Expect further fall in minimum temperatures across J&K. There will be warmer days and colder nights,” it said in a statement. Meteorological department officials have predicted another spell of snow in the Valley later this week.

The MeT said that there is possibility of light to moderate rain or snowfall in many places across Jammu and Kashmir on January 8 and 9. “The forecast may change in the coming days,” the MeT said.

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
