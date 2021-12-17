At 14, Chandigarh sees highest single-day case count since June, tricity count 25

Covid-19 cases continue to be on the upward trend in the tricity, with as many as 25 new cases surfacing on Thursday. With 14 cases, Chandigarh not just had the highest number of cases in the tricity but also recorded its highest single-day count in five months. Panchkula logged six cases while Mohali had five infections on the day.

The infections in Chandigarh came in from Sectors 15, 21, 22, 25, 29, 30, 33 and 35, while in Mohali, one case each surfaced in Boothgarh and Dhakoli, while Mohali city had three cases.

None of the cities, however, had any fatalities due to the virus.

The previous such high was seen in Chandigarh on June 28 when it had 15 cases. Since then, the daily count had seen a dip. The previous high of this month was on December 13 when the UT had 12 cases.

For the last 12 days, the tricity has been consistently recording infections in double digits.

The tricity’s active infections now stand at 163, with 77 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 54 in Mohali, and 32 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,673 positive cases, of which 64,520 have been cured and 1,076 have died. In Mohali, the total cases recorded till date are 69,044. Among these, 67,917 patients have recovered and 1,073 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,886 includes 30,475 recoveries and 379 casualties.