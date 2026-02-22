At 21°C, Srinagar logs hottest February day in 10 years

At 21 degree Celsius, Srinagar on Saturday recorded all time high day (maximum) temperature since February 2016, said officials from meteorological department. Temperature in the city was above 10 degrees than normal temperature, they added. Boatmen offer prayers on the banks of the Dal Lake during the ongoing fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar on Saturday. (PTI)

The last highest day February temperature was recorded in 2016 when the mercury jumped to 20.6 degree Celsius.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, located in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, also recorded its highest-ever February daytime temperature at 11.5 degrees Celsius, which is 9.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The previous high was 11.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 11, 1993, officials said

In a statement, MeT termed it as record breaking maximum temperature. “Today was the all times highest maximum temperature (21°C) for in the month of February, previous record (20.6°C was recorded on Feb 24, 2016). Today was also the highest maximum temperature as (11.5°C) for Gulmarg in the month of February previous record (11.4°C on Feb 11, 1993),” the MeT office said.

The MeT has predicted rise in temperature further by 1-2°C at many places during next six days as the weather will remain dry across Kashmir for next one week.

The MeT has attributed the rise in day and night temperatures across Kashmir to the absence of any Western Disturbance.

The rise in temperatures has led to early bloom of almond flowers which usually happens in first week of March.

Faizan Arif, who runs an independent weather channel said that the all-time record has been shattered in Srinagar, with the maximum temperature surging to 21°C, now officially the highest ever recorded in the month of February.

“What makes this even more remarkable is the anomaly: today’s temperature was a massive +10°C above normal, an extraordinary deviation for late winter in the Valley. This is not an isolated spike but part of a broader, intensifying warm spell. With dry conditions likely to persist and no significant WD in sight, maximum temperatures are expected to climb even further in the coming days,” he said, adding that Kashmir is presently witnessing temperatures that are strikingly similar to what is normally recorded in mid-April. “The maximum temperatures being recorded at present closely match the long-term averages observed around the middle of April.”