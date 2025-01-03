At 22°C, Shimla records warmest Jan day in 19 years

The state capital and “Queen of hills” Shimla on Friday recorded a high of 22°C, marking its maximum January day temperature since 2006. Meanwhile, the weather office in Shimla has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places on Saturday and at a few places on Sunday over mid and high hills in the state. (HT representational image)

On January 30, 2006, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 21.4°C. Shimla also recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees on Friday, which is the second-highest minimum temperature in January. The all-time highest minimum temperature -- 12.7 degree Celsius -- was recorded on January 24, 2009.

The second-highest minimum temperature in January – 7.1 degrees – was also recorded in Manali on Friday. All time highest minimum temperature (7.5 degree Celsius) was recorded on January 25, 2009.

The weather was dry over the state during the last 24 hours. An appreciable rise in minimum temperatures over many parts of the state was recorded during the last 24 hours and minimum temperatures of most of the stations were appreciably above normal by 3-5 degrees and at isolated places it was normal or near normal.

Meanwhile, the weather office in Shimla has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places on Saturday and at a few places on Sunday over mid and high hills in the state. However, light rain and snowfall are predicted at most of the places on January 6 (Monday). Widespread precipitation is most likely over the state on January 6.

The weather department officials said that light to moderate snowfall with a few heavy spells is most likely over many parts of the high and adjoining mid-hills of the state from January 5 evening to January 7 forenoon with peak intensity on January 6.

A few spells of light to moderate rainfall or snowfall are also very likely over most of the tourist destinations, including Shimla city, and adjoining areas on January 6.

No large change in temperatures during the next 2 days over low and mid hills and fall by 2-3 degrees over high hills of the state. Thereafter, the temperatures are likely to fall by 4-5 degrees over many parts of the state in the next 2-3 days.

Dense Fog is predicted over and around some parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur), over some parts of Balh valley (Mandi) and at isolated places in the districts Una, Solan, Sirmaur and Hamirpur during early morning and morning hours of January 4.