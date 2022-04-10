At ₹250/kg, lemon price soars to all-time high in Chandigarh
Just a few weeks after green chilli rates shot up to the highest in two years, now lemons are selling for an all-time high price of ₹250 per kg at the city’s apni mandis.
Even though the price of lemon increases in summer, according to mandi officials, it had never crossed ₹200 per kg and the citrus fruit would normally be sold for ₹40 for 250 gm.
But amid shortage of supply, lemon rates climbed rapidly in the latter half of February when it was being sold for ₹60- ₹70 per kg. Speaking about this, a mandi supervisor with Punjab Mandi Board, Komal Singh Sharma said, “There is a no particular reason for the shortage of lemons in the market, as the crop was not even affected by the Janauary and February rains.”
But it is being suspected that suppliers are stockpiling lemons to jack up the prices.
At the Sector 26 wholesale market, auction recorder with the Chandigarh Market Committee, Anil Kumar said, “During summer, there is a high demand for lemons as people want to enjoy summer drinks. But the supply has been slow this year, which has driven up prices.”
Kumar said lemons during this time of the year were sourced from far-off places like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan via Delhi. “While the wholesale price of lemons is around ₹120-130 per kg, when bought as such, many turn out to be unripe and have to be removed, thus increasing their retail price,” he added.
Meanwhile, even as the hike in fuel prices may be a factor behind this steep increase in prices, other vegetables, which are also brought from other states, haven’t been affected as much.
The price of onions continues to be stable at ₹25 per kg, potatoes at ₹18 per kg and tomatoes at ₹30 per kg.
However, as per Harpreet Singh, another mandi supervisor with Punjab Mandi Board, due to the heat and fuel price hike, some vegetables were becoming more expensive. The price of bitter gourd had risen by ₹20 per kg and lady’s finger by ₹10 per kg over the past two weeks. Further spike in prices can be expected if the fuel prices continue to increase, he said.
-
Booster dose for 18+: Private hospitals in Chandigarh to begin drive with just 1,700 doses
A total of seven private hospitals in Chandigarh will begin the drive to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults from Sunday, but with limited stock. These hospitals are Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2. A prior appointment via Centre's CoWin website is required.
-
5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana
Five men opened fire at a 33-year-old man and robbed The victim, Manpreet Singh, of Dhandra Road of his car on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday night. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car.
-
Roll back toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag: Farmers’ union
For around an hour commuters were allowed free passage at the Laddowal toll as farmers demanding revocation of toll penalties on vehicles without FASTag laid siege to the plaza on Saturday. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) staged a protest at the plaza from 11am till noon, and submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, to the toll plaza authorities.
-
Will formulate a complaint redressal system: Ludhiana police chief
Twenty-one years after Sharma started his career from the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma took charge as the Ludhiana commissioner of police on Saturday. Taking up the baton as Ludhiana's police chief, Sharma said efforts will be made to detect and prevent crime in the city, and top-most priority will be accorded to redressing people's grievances. The new commissioner of police also announced initiatives to ensure the well-being of police personnel and their families.
-
Six police personnel suspended in Ludhiana
Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended on Saturday. ASI Gurmeet Singh deputed at Jodhan police station has been suspended for poor investigations of a cases he was handling, and not filing final reports in the court. Deputed at police station City 2 of Khanna, ASI Major Singh has been suspended for faulty investigation in an assault case.
