At 27°C, Chandigarh records hottest February day in 2 years

With the maximum temperature going up from 24.1°C on Tuesday to 27°C on Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded its hottest February day since 2021, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records.

The temperature is likely to go further up in the coming days.

At 27°C, the maximum temperature was 3.9°C above normal. This is the highest that the maximum temperature has gone for the month of February since 2021 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 32.7°C on February 26.

The temperature recorded at the Chandigarh airport observatory was even higher with the maximum temperature at 29.6°C, making it the hottest station in Punjab and second hottest in Haryana.

The jump has come in just a few days. The maximum temperature has increased by six notches between Monday and Wednesday. Speaking on the sudden increase, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “An anti-cyclonic movement has formed over the region which has replaced the colder Northerly winds which were active earlier with warmer South Westerly winds. A Western Disturbance (WD) is also currently active and another WD is expected over the weekend. The temperature is likely to increase until then.”

The day temperature will stay above normal till the end of the month as per the officials. The night temperature is, however, unlikely to increase along the same lines and the warm winds blowing during the day will turn cool at night. While there will be another WD affecting the region, rain remains unlikely in the coming days.

The minimum temperature increased from 9.6°C on Tuesday to 10.7°C on Wednesday, 2°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 29°C while minimum temperature will remain between 12°C and 13°C.