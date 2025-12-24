At 50, no change in Mohali ward count

The Punjab government on Tuesday approved the ward delimitation and redrawing of ward boundaries for the upcoming Mohali municipal corporation (MC) elections, retaining the total number of wards at 50, the same as in the last civic polls. The draft report was approved by the Ward Delimitation Board on Saturday. Each of the 50 wards comprise approximately 4,000 to 4,500 voters. (HT File)

As per the ward delimitation, a total of 20 wards will be in general category, including Ward Number—2, 6, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 42, 44, 48, 50. A total of 22 wards are reserved for women, including ward number— 1, 3, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47 and 49.

Besides, Ward Number four and eight have been reserved for backward classes whereas Ward Number 26, 40 and 46 are reserved for scheduled caste men. Scheduled caste women can contest from Ward Number 5, 17 and 29.

Each of the 50 wards comprise approximately 4,000 to 4,500 voters. The exercise was carried out following the Punjab government’s recent notification regarding the expansion of Mohali MC limits. Newly developing areas such as Aerocity, IT City, Sectors 81 and 82, along with a few villages, have been included in the ward delimitation draft. Residents of these areas will vote in the civic body polls for the first time.

Significant shift in political landscape

Mohali’s political landscape has shifted significantly over the past five years. In the February 2020 MC elections, Congress had dominated the civic body, winning 38 of the 50 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured eight seats and four went to independents. The mayor and councillors were sworn in March 2020.

However, the balance of power changed in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, when AAP swept all three Assembly seats in the district. With the ward delimitation process now complete, preparations are underway for the next civic body elections in Mohali, expected in February or March 2026. The Punjab government is yet to officially notify the election schedule.