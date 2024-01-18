close_game
At -6.2°C, Pulwama coldest in Valley

At -6.2°C, Pulwama coldest in Valley

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 19, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The Met office in Srinagar predicted two consecutive Western Disturbances that could bring rain and snow across Kashmir by the end of this month

As Kashmir continues to witness freezing temperature, Srinagar recorded minus 4.6 degree Celsius and Pulwama in south was the coldest in the Valley at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Pulwama and Konibal in south Kashmir were the coldest places as night temperature dropped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius and minus sex degrees Celsius, respectively (HT File)
The Met office in Srinagar predicted two consecutive Western Disturbances that could bring rain and snow across Kashmir by the end of this month.

Pahalgam recorded minus 5.8 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg saw a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Pulwama and Konibal in south Kashmir were the coldest places as night temperature dropped to minus 6.2 degrees Celsius and minus sex degrees Celsius, respectively.

MeT office said in a statement that the dry weather was likely to continue till January 24.

“From January 25 to 27, light rain and snow will occur at few places. Between January 28 and 30, possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places. Improvement in visibility and maximum temperatures and overall reduction in fog during next two days over Jammu division,” the MeT update said.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21 accompanied with most of the snowfall, followed by 20 days of comparatively less intense chill (Chilla-i-Khurd), and final 10 days of mild cold (Chill-e-Bache).

