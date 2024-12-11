At 6.4°C, Chandigarh sees its coldest night of season so far

The city shivered through its coldest night of the season on Monday, as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.4°C, marking a 4°C deviation below normal. Chandigarh’s maximum temperature slightly increased to 21.9°C, a 3°C deviation above normal. The minimum temperature dropped sharply from 7.7°C to 6.4°C. (HT File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further dip of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures over the next few days, with cold wave conditions expected in parts of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana until December 13. A yellow alert has been issued for the region.

On Tuesday, the city’s maximum temperature slightly increased to 21.9°C, a 3°C deviation above normal. The minimum temperature dropped sharply from 7.7°C to 6.4°C.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that a cold wave occurs when the minimum temperature is ≤10°C and deviates by -4.5°C to -6.4°C from the normal range.

The drop in temperatures has been attributed to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, caused by an active Western Disturbance. Northwesterly winds blowing at 10-15 km/h have further intensified the cooling effect. Morning and evening temperatures are expected to decline further.

Despite the current cold wave, the IMD’s long-range forecast predicts a warmer-than-average winter this year. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal during the December-February period, accompanied by normal rainfall. Residents are advised to prepare for fluctuating weather patterns in the coming weeks.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 22°C and minimum temperature will hover around 5°C.