At 642mm, Chandigarh has already recorded more rain than last monsoon: Met officials
With 57.9mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the city has already recorded more rain than last monsoon, met officials revealed. They, however, added that chances of rain will be less in the coming days.
Monsoon season starts around June and goes on till September. This year, between June and August 15, the city recorded 642 mm rain while last year, the total rain recorded during the entire season was 600.2mm.
Sukhna floodgates have also been opened thrice this season as water levels got close to the danger mark of 1,163 feet. IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Most of the rain this season was recorded in the month of July, when the average rainfall for the month was also above normal. The monsoon trough was positioned in such a way that the city was getting more rain. It has shifted to the South now and continues to be there which is why August has seen comparatively less rainfall.”
From August 1 to 16, the city recorded 118.8 mm rain. The normal rain for the first half of August is 174.8 mm, which means as of now it is 32% below normal. Overall rain at 642 mm is also just 6.4% in excess of the average monsoon rain till August 16. As per IMD’s long range forecast for August and September, above normal rain is expected in the region as per probability models.
The IMD director further said, “While chances of light to moderate rain are likely in the coming days, a spell of heavy rains is unlikely.”
Owing to cloudy conditions, the maximum temperature went up from 30°C on Monday to 35.4°C on Tuesday, 2.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 24.6°C on Monday to 26.4°C on Tuesday, 3.5 degrees above normal.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.
Lumpy skin disease: At 179, Panchkula sees highest single-day cases
Cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral infection that affects livestock, are on the rise in Panchkula with district's tally breaching the 500-mark to touch 558. Two bovines also succumbed to the infection, taking the death tally to six. As per the data from the animal husbandry and dairying department, only 19 infections were reported on August 12, and the count increased to 53 and 58 on August 13 and 14 respectively.
Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given ₹107 crore as compensation for land
Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques worth ₹107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project on Tuesday. As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment.
20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked
Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday. The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu. The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.
Banned kite string claims 6-year-old’s life in Ludhiana
Banned plastic kite string claimed the life of a six-year-old boy who was travelling with his family on a scooter after slitting his throat. The victim has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar. The victim's father, Dhruv Giri, said he and his family were on their way to Dugri on their scooter. The victim was a kindergarten student. The victim was riding a motorcycle with a cousin when the mishap took place.
14 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Mohali on I-Day
Fourteen Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated in Mohali on Independence Day. Inaugurating a clinic in Phase 5, Punjab minister of revenue, water supply, and sanitation Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the initiative will provide treatment facilities at residents' doorstep. Jimpa, who hoisted the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6 during his address said the contribution made by Punjabis for the freedom of the country was the highest at 80%. Around 400 saplings were planted on campus.
