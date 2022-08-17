At 642mm, Chandigarh has already recorded more rain than last monsoon: Met officials

With 57.9mm rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the city has already recorded more rain than last monsoon, met officials revealed. They, however, added that chances of rain will be less in the coming days.

Monsoon season starts around June and goes on till September. This year, between June and August 15, the city recorded 642 mm rain while last year, the total rain recorded during the entire season was 600.2mm.

Sukhna floodgates have also been opened thrice this season as water levels got close to the danger mark of 1,163 feet. IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Most of the rain this season was recorded in the month of July, when the average rainfall for the month was also above normal. The monsoon trough was positioned in such a way that the city was getting more rain. It has shifted to the South now and continues to be there which is why August has seen comparatively less rainfall.”

From August 1 to 16, the city recorded 118.8 mm rain. The normal rain for the first half of August is 174.8 mm, which means as of now it is 32% below normal. Overall rain at 642 mm is also just 6.4% in excess of the average monsoon rain till August 16. As per IMD’s long range forecast for August and September, above normal rain is expected in the region as per probability models.

The IMD director further said, “While chances of light to moderate rain are likely in the coming days, a spell of heavy rains is unlikely.”

Owing to cloudy conditions, the maximum temperature went up from 30°C on Monday to 35.4°C on Tuesday, 2.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 24.6°C on Monday to 26.4°C on Tuesday, 3.5 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.