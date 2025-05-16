At 74.95 LMT, highest wheat procurement in Haryana in 4 years

According to government sources, 74.95 lakh metric tonnes (MT) wheat has been procured so far in Haryana this year. The procurement in the state is being done by four agencies, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, HAFED, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Out of the total, 72.90 lakh metric tonnes have been purchased for the centre and 2.05 lakh metric tonnes for the public distribution system, officials said (File)

The data is from April 1 to May 14, 2025, by various procurement agencies.

Out of the total, 72.90 lakh metric tonnes have been purchased for the centre and 2.05 lakh metric tonnes for the PDS, officials said.

So far, 73.03 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have already been lifted in the state, which is nearly 97.40%, they added.

According to Haryana’s e-Kharid portal of Food and Civil Supplies Department, Sirsa tops the state with nearly 8 lakh MT wheat purchase, followed by Karnal, Jind, Kaithal and Fatehabad.

Similarly, 100% lifting has been achieved at Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Over a month after wheat procurement officially started in Haryana, the state agencies during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season 2025–26 have managed to procure 74.95 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the crop, just near the set target of 75 lakh MT this year, figures show.

So far, wheat has been procured from 4,68,636 farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) fixed at ₹2,425 per quintal and a total payment of ₹16,462.70 crore has been directly transferred to their bank accounts, an official statement read.

Sharing year-wise figures, a government spokesperson said that 41.85 lakh MT wheat was procured in 2022-23, 63.17 lakh MT in 2023-24, 71.50 lakh MT in 2024-25 and 74.95 lakh MT has been procured so far this year, which is the highest in the last four years.

“Compared to last year, there has been an increase of 3.45 lakh MT in wheat procurement. Besides this, wheat was procured from 4,56,606 farmers last year, this time wheat has been procured from 4,68,636 farmers,” the spokesperson added.

In March ahead of procurement, Haryana had set a target to procure 75 lakh MT wheat of the total production of about 116.24 lakh MT.

According to the agriculture department, wheat was sown in an area of over 24.63 lakh hectares.

The spokesperson further said that mustard procurement for Rabi season 2025–26 took place from March 15 to May 1, 2025, by HAFED and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

As of May 14, 7.74 lakh MT of mustard has been lifted by the procurement agencies in the state.

The state government has procured mustard from 2,59,400 farmers, and payments totaling ₹4,312.52 crore have been directly transferred to their accounts, the spokesperson said.