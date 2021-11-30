At 8.8°C, Chandigarh sees coldest night of season so far

The city’s minimum temperature dropped to 8.8°C on Monday, the lowest it has gone this season as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With a western disturbance approaching the region, it is expected that the minimum temperature will go up for a few days but it is expected to dip again.

IMD officials said, “A western disturbance will affect the city from Wednesday onwards. So far, rain seems unlikely but partly cloudy weather can be expected. This will cause the maximum temperature to go down and minimum temperature to rise. Snowfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh and this will cause the temperatures to drop further in the start of December.”

At 8.8°C, it is still higher than 2020 when the minimum temperature had gone down to 8.7°C on November 29. The maximum temperature meanwhile went up from 25°C on Sunday to 25.4°C on Monday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will hover between 23°C and 25°C while the minimum temperature will stay between 8°C and 11°C.