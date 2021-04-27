At 98, Punjab sees highest single-day deaths this year

Punjab on Monday reported 98 deaths, the highest single-day fatalities due to the coronavirus this year, pushing the death toll to 8,530, according to a medical bulletin. The earlier high this year was 92 deaths, reported on April 24.

According to the bulletin, Punjab reported 6,318 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 3,45,366.

The state also registered the highest-ever single-day positivity rate of 13.41%, with 6,318 people testing positive out of 47,091 samples tested on Monday. Punjab had earlier reported the highest single-day rate of 12% on April 15.

A maximum of 14 deaths were reported in Patiala, followed by 11 each in Amritsar and Mohali, 10 in Ludhiana, seven each in Gurdaspur and Hoshhiarpur, six in Jalandhar, three each in Muktsar and Pathankot and two each in Fazilka, Moga and Ferozepur, according to the bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, a maximum of 753 were detected in Ludhiana, 749 in Mohali, 658 in Jalandhar, 468 in Bathinda, 456 in Patiala, 415 in Patiala, 251 in Hoshiarpur, 222 in Pathankot, 166 in Kapurthala, 161 in Ferozepur, 154 in Sangrur, 149 in Faridkot, 147 in Rupnagar, 112 in Moga, 57 in Fatehgarh Sahib and 49 in Barnala, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 48,154 on Sunday to 49,894, the bulletin said. A total of 4438 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,86,942, it said.

There are 22 critical patients who are on ventilator while 13 are admitted to the ICU, the bulletin said.

A total of 69,96,890 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Every second sample tested in Mansa found positive

Mansa district, which witnessed 382 fresh cases on Monday, registered the highest positivity rate of 58.86%. Every second person tested for the virus in Mansa was found to be positive, according to the bulletin.

Muktsar recorded the second-highest positivity rate of 25.05%, followed by 24.16% in Tarn Taran. These districts witnessed 277 and 253 fresh cases, respectively, and every third persons tested was infected. Mohali also showed a high positivity rate of 23.53%.