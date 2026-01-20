Chandigarh Golf Club: Grewal’s 322-yard drive highlight Captain’s day

The annual Captain’s Day Tournament, played on January 17 and 18 at the Chandigarh Golf Club, wrapped up on a high note with golfers across age groups and handicap categories turning in spirited performances. The Men’s Super Senior (75+) field saw a close finish, with S Marriya and Col IP Singh both carding 34, Marriya eventually taking the win on countback. (HT Photo)

The tournament featured a series of spot prizes. Dashmeet Singh claimed the Straightest Drive on Hole No. 13, while steady “on-line” efforts by Col Ajaytaj Singh, DP Bajaj, Harpreet Bath, and HS Grewal (3088) showed consistent ball-striking.

The Longest Drive honour on Hole No. 16 went emphatically to Jaskirat Singh Grewal, who unleashed a commanding 322-yard effort. In the Nearest to Pin contest on Hole No. 11, Ravishersher Singh Toor impressed with a delicate touch, placing his shot at 3 feet 6 inches.

The women’s segment saw some of the most polished rounds of the tournament. In the Super Senior (75+) 9-hole category, Swatantar Kapoor carded a steady 41 to clinch the title. In the Handicap 10–24 group, Manveen Sandhu (73) edged ahead, while Ashu B Singh secured the runner-up spot with 72. The gross prize went to Sunali Aggarwal (72), followed closely by Jyoti Gosal (71), highlighting the depth of the women’s field.

The Men’s Super Senior (75+) field saw a close finish, with S Marriya and Col IP Singh both carding 34, Marriya eventually taking the win on countback. In the Men’s Senior 60–70 age group, Harpal Singh carded a steady 68 to clinch the title, while UDS Ghuman finished runner-up with 65.

In the 71–80 age group, Yashvir Mahajan topped the leaderboard with 70, followed by Rakesh Kapoor, who posted a determined 67. The handicap 10–18 division saw Ishwar Singh emerge victorious with a 68, edging past Gurminder Singh, who returned a 67.

In the competitive 0–9 handicap category, Brig HPS Dhillon secured the top spot with a 72, while Vikram Bhagwan, two shots behind at 70, settled for runner-up. The coveted overall best gross prize went to Harjote Singh Sidhu, who signed off with a solid 75, ahead of Sandeep Singh Sandhu (Bobby), who finished with 77.

The tournament also recognised winners of annual trophies like Independence Day Cup. The winner was Vikram Bhagwani, the runner-up was Jagdev Singh Mahi. The Chief Commissioner Cup was jointly won by Kulwaran Singh and Simarinder Singh.