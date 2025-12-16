At Haryana conference, Saini calls for transparent and people-centric policing

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that effective policing is not confined to crime control alone, underlining that policing is equally about building public confidence by ensuring a “sense of security, trust and faith” in the justice among citizens. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a conference in Panchkula on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a state-level security conference on the theme “Viksit Bharat – Security Dimensions”, in Panchkula, the chief minister said that public trust remains the biggest strength of any democracy and that safeguarding it must be the topmost priority of the police.

“The state government firmly believes that sustained development is possible only when the law and order situation remains strong, fair and impartial,” he said and stressed that the success of major initiatives in investment, industry, education, health and social development is directly linked to the efficiency, integrity and professional competence of the police force.

Referring to the police officers present, he stated that they are not only the custodians of law and order but also the strong foundation of good governance and social stability in the state. Saini also lauded the courage, dedication and discipline of every jawan and officer of the Haryana Police, who are working tirelessly, day and night, in the field.

The chief minister said that the ideas and guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the all-India conference of directors general of police in Raipur serve as guiding principles for all, and are giving a new direction to police strategy at the state level.

Saini said the present era is driven by technology, and it is imperative for the police to remain updated with advanced technological tools. He issued necessary directions for the installation of CCTV cameras at crime-sensitive locations across the state.

Additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra said 108 recommendations were made during the DG/IG conference held last year, and almost all of them have been successfully implemented. DGP OP Singh emphasised the critical role of technology in effectively addressing crime-related challenges. The DGP assured that the Haryana Police will continue to perform its duties with dedication, professionalism and commitment to public service.

The conference was attended by director generals of police, additional directors general of police, inspectors general of police, police commissioners, superintendents of police, representatives of the central government, and several other senior officers.