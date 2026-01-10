At LPU convocation, V-P exhorts students to give back to society

Lovely Professional University organised its 12th convocation ceremony on Friday, with India’s Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria awarding degrees at the 12th convocation ceremony of Lovely Professional University. (HT)

The university conferred degrees on over 50,000 graduating students from 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 batches, across regular, online and distance education programmes. It also awarded academic medals to 320 students, including 37 gold medals, and honoured 861 PhD scholars

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria presided over the convocation, where former United Kingdom Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth Truss was awarded an honorary doctorate, recognising her leadership, public service and contributions to global political discourse.

In his convocation address, Radhakrishnan congratulated the graduating students on reaching an important milestone, describing convocation as a moment of fulfilment that simultaneously renewed responsibility—not only for graduates, but also for parents, faculty members and institutions that shaped young minds.

He urged graduates to carry forward the values of integrity, diversity, compassion and service, emphasising, “Living for yourself is not wrong, but living only for yourself is. We must give back to society.”

Expressing concern over the growing challenge of drug abuse on campuses, the Vice-President appealed to students not only to reject drugs themselves, but also to actively prevent peers from falling into this trap as such vigilance acted as a meaningful contribution to society.

He also appreciated LPU’s initiatives promoting self-reliance through the adoption of made-in-India products on the campus, along with the university’s support for armed forces families through the Jai Jawan Scholarship.

Meanwhile, Kataria reminded the students that education extended far beyond academic attainment to the formation of character, values and civic responsibility. He urged the graduates to uphold integrity, discipline and ethical grounding in every sphere of life.

Speaking on India’s aspiration to emerge as a global leader by 2047, the governor stated that this national vision rested on the capability, integrity and social commitment of the youth.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha member and founder chancellor of LPU, called upon the graduates to translate learning into meaningful impact, contributing to society while strengthening India’s position in the global knowledge economy.