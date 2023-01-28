Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At WEF, ‘made in Ludhiana scarves’ become dignitaries’ ethnic takeaway

At WEF, ‘made in Ludhiana scarves’ become dignitaries’ ethnic takeaway

Updated on Jan 28, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Ludhiana hosiery industry scored big with 500 woolen scarves manufactured by a local firm presented to dignitaries at the WEF by the central government

Dignitaries at the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) at Devos in Switzerland. (HT Photo)
By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana

At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) at Devos, Switzerland, Ludhiana hosiery industry scored big with 500 woolen scarves manufactured by a local firm presented to dignitaries there by the central government.

The orders for weaving the pure woolen shawls were placed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to Shingora Textiles in Ludhiana prior to the event. A challenging task to complete the order in two-week time, the scarves were sent though courier in two consignments.

In a picture tweeted by the CII International, dignitaries of the World Economic Forum, including executive chairman Professor Klaus Schwab, are seen wearing the scarves with the colours of the Tricolour.

Mridula Jain, head of Shingora Textiles, said they really appreciate the gesture of the CII. “It’s a proud moment for us. The scarves are of pure wool and imprinting the Tricolour requires special artistic work. We are happy we could contribute,” she said.

In 2011, Ludhiana-based hosiery unit Centex also sent stoles for Prince William’s wedding.

