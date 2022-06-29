Atal Apartment Scheme: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to invite fresh applications for 89 MIG flats
The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has decided to invite fresh applications for 89 MIG flats under the Atal Apartment Scheme which are yet to be allotted.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the trust held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) cum LIT chairman Surabhi Malik on Tuesday.
The trust had organised a draw of lots to allot 576 flats (240 MIG and 336 HIG flats) under the scheme on June 16. However, only 151 applications had been received for the MIG flats.
Before the draw of lots, the authorities had contemplated giving unsuccessful applicants under HIG category a chance to try their luck for the remaining MIG flats. But, the idea was dropped.
LIT executive officer (EO) Kuljeet Kaur stated that the proceedings of the meeting have been sent to the Punjab government and the decision on when the fresh applications will be invited will be taken as per the state’s directions. Also, proceedings of draw of lots have also been forwarded to Punjab, so that the flats can be allotted to successful applicants.
The self-financed housing project will come on 8.8 acres of land at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road. The scheme has been launched for the third time in the last one decade.
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
