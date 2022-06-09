Atal Tunnel to be shut for tourists, locals during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit

The Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, will remain shut for vehicular traffic during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on June 11. The President, who is arriving in Himachal on Friday to attend the convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is scheduled for a short visit to Lahaul-Spiti, Manali and Atal Tunnel on Saturday.

During his visit to the engineering marvel, the longest highway tunnel above the height of 10,000 feet, he would be briefed about its features and construction by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials. The tunnel was thrown open to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.

Due to the peak summer season, more than 15,000 tourists have been reaching Manali in about 3,000 vehicles daily.

A majority of them also visit the Lahaul valley through Atal Tunnel causing long traffic jams.

The police of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts are planning to restrict traffic movement on June 11 in view of the President’s visit.

The President will reach the Sissu helipad in Lahaul-Spiti in a helicopter from Dharamshala. He would enter the Atal Tunnel through its north portal and then reach the south portal where he would be briefed about the tunnel by the BRO officials.

From the south portal, the President is expected to return to Sissu and then fly to the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Manali. After lunch, he will be headed to Bhunter Airport to take a return flight to Delhi.

The Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district administration have put in place elaborate security arrangements for the President’s visit.