Atishi video row: Clip circulated outside House, no breach of privilege: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police, replying to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the Atishi video row, said that the forensic report clearly established that Atishi did not use the term “guru” and that it was added to the video to inflame religious sentiments in Punjab.

Further, they said that legislative privilege was not breached since the video clips were edited and circulated outside the Assembly, and were sourced from social media platforms.

Subsequent to the registration of an FIR by the Jalandhar commissionerate police on January 7, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, through the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, served notices on the Punjab DGP, Special DGP (cyber crime), and the Jalandhar police commissioner, citing an alleged breach of the Delhi Assembly’s privileges and seeking replies within 48 hours.

In a detailed reply to the notices sent by secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a copy of which was accessed by HT, the office of the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, and Jalandhar police commissioner justified the registration of an FIR in the case, stating that their probe was confined to acts of clipping, cropping and digitally manipulating the video by persons outside the Assembly.

“Since the clips were neither published by nor under the authority of the House, legislative privilege does not apply in this case,” the reply read.

An official with the Delhi Assembly said that the Punjab Police have not provided the forensic report, FIR or other relevant documents related to the matter.

“The Delhi Assembly Secretariat will take cognisance of the matter in due course,” the official said.

The Punjab Police also made it clear that no FIR has been registered against Atishi.

In its reply, the office of the Punjab director general of police stated that the matter arose after a written complaint was received on January 7 at the cyber crime police station, Jalandhar. “The complaint alleged that certain video clips circulating on social media platform X showed misleading subtitles attributed to Atishi, falsely portraying her as making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus. The complaint further pointed out that the original video of the speech, later uploaded on Atishi’s official social media account, did not contain any such remarks, indicating deliberate editing and manipulation intended to hurt religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony,” the letter by the DGP office reads.

‘FIR was against unknown persons’

The reply said that after examining the complaint and the digital material, Jalandhar Cyber Crime Police found that the allegations pertained to cognisable offences. Accordingly, FIR No. 2, dated 07 January, 2026, was registered against unknown persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, relating to the creation and circulation of allegedly doctored digital content.

Punjab Police stated that during the investigation, one of the widely circulated video clips was downloaded from a publicly available social media URL following due procedure, with digital evidence preserved and certified.

“The material was then forwarded to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, SAS Nagar (Mohali), for priority examination. The forensic report categorically stated that the word ‘Guru’ was not uttered by the speaker in the audio extracted from the video under examination,” the reply read.

Punjab Police has stated that all actions taken by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate were lawful, based on material available on record, and aimed at maintaining public peace and tranquillity. The matter, it added, may therefore be filed.

“Punjab shares its border with Pakistan and has a long history of cross-border terrorism and internal disturbances with religious undertones. Given the rapid and far-reaching reach of social media content, Punjab Police stated that it was imperative to act swiftly to prevent any threat to public order and communal harmony,” the reply read.

(with inputs from Snehil Sinha)