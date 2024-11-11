Attack on shoe trader: Another accused arrested from Rajpura, weapon recovered

Two days after assailants shot at shoe trader Gurwinder Singh alias Prinkle and his business partner after barging into his shop in Khud Mohalla, the Division number 3 police arrested another accused on Sunday. The police recovered an illegal weapon and four bullets from his possession. A total of three accused, including gangster Rishav Benipal and his aide Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in the case. The accused in the custody of the police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Akash Kumar, 25, of Tibba Road. The accused is a realtor.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Anil Bhanot stated that after executing the crime the accused managed to escape from the spot. To avoid the police, he kept on changing his location. On Sunday, the police traced him from Rajpura following a tip-off. The police also recovered a weapon used in the crime from his possession.

According to the ACP, the accused along with Rishav Benipal and other assailants barged into the shop and opened fire targeting Prinkle and his business partner. After Prinkle retaliated and opened fire with his licensee weapon, he along with the other accused fled.

The ACP added that the accused did recce before executing the crime. The things will be ascertained after questioning of Rishav Benipal, who is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) along with his aide Sushil Kumar. Both suffered bullet injuries after Prinkle opened fire in his self-defence. They underwent surgery on Sunday, and they are stable.

“Akash has no past criminal record. He came in contact with Rishav Benipal one year ago and was involved in the crime. Rishav was lodged in Nabha Jail for his involvement in multiple criminal cases. He was bailed out in 2023. The police are also investigating his Nabha Jail links,” said the ACP.

“A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused,” he added.

It is learnt that Rishav Benipal along with his aide had shot at Prinkle on Saturday after barging into his shop in Khud Mohalla. The Division number 3 police have booked Benipal, Honey Sethi, Harpreet Singh, advocate Gaganpreet Singh, Prinkle’s father-in-law Rajinder Singh, brother-in-law Sukhwinderpal Singh, and five others.