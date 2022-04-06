Attacks on civilians show frustration of terrorists: J&K DGP
J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that 42 militants were killed in the first quarter of 2022 as he vowed to intensify counter-insurgency measures after three back-to-back attacks on Monday that left a CRPF man dead and four others, including three civilians, injured.
The J&K director general of police (DGP) participated in the wreath-laying ceremony of the CRPF man, who lost his life in the Monday attack.
He said the recent attacks on civilians in the UT have been orchestrated by Pakistan and are a sign of frustration of terror groups.
“These acts are simply due to the frustration of terror groups and diktats from their masters sitting in Pakistan. It will not deter us in discharging our duties and ensuring peace at all costs. The security forces are committed to this,” he added.
He said such acts will not be tolerated and action against the perpetrators will be taken in due course of time.
“These attacks are condemnable and have been rightly condemned in the civil society. These acts are inhuman and will not be tolerated at any cost,” Singh said.
“The security forces -- CRPF, J&K Police -- are discharging their responsibilities. We pay our respects to our slain colleague and our best wishes for the injured colleague for speedy recovery,” Singh said.
The DGP said other incidents in which migrant labourers were attacked and a minority community member was targeted “are signs of barbaric and beastly acts”.
Responding to a question, Singh said security forces have responded proportionately to the increased activity of over ground workers (OGW) of the terror groups.
“The OGW presence has always been there. When their presence increases, the action by police and security forces also increases accordingly. If you look at the statistics, we have eliminated 42 terrorists in the last three months and a higher number of OGWs have been acted against as per law,” he said.
The DGP said the local people of Jammu and Kashmir have been welcoming of the outsiders as they help in agriculture, horticulture and construction activities.
“That’s why the civil society has condemned these attacks,” he added.
When asked about the number of foreign militants, he said, “We don’t need to go into the numbers of foreign terrorists, but their number has certainly dwindled. Last year, 32 foreign terrorists from Pakistan who had come here to promote terror activities were killed, which is a big number. This year also we have neutralised many foreign terrorists and further action continues.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics