Ludhiana: 3 booked for murder bid day after shooting incident

A day after two miscreants allegedly opened fire at a 23-year-old Ladian Kalan resident, police have registered an attempted murder case against three people. One of the accused has been identified as Jimmi, a resident of Saraswati Enclave, while the other two are yet to be identified. (iStock)

The victim had a narrow escape after two bike-borne miscreants targeted him near his village while he was heading home during the late hours of May 12.

One of the accused has been identified as Jimmi, a resident of Saraswati Enclave, while the other two are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Lakhwinder Singh of Ladian Kalan village, said while heading home on May 12, his car developed a technical snag and had to be stopped midway. He was being accompanied by his uncle and a friend, who helped him tow the car. At the time, two unidentified bike-borne persons stopped them and fired a gunshot at them.

The bullet brushed past the complainant and hit the window on the driver’s side. The attackers attempted to fire another gunshot, but missed again. They then allegedly went on to thrash him up.

Sharing details about the incident, sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Haibowal police station.