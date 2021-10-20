Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AUCT seeks support for unaided college teachers of Punjab, Chandigarh
A nine-member delegation of AUCT met Punjab higher education minister Pargat Singh and higher education secretary Krishan Kumar in Chandigarh on Wednesday and demanded deletion of Clause-6 of the Service Security Act to bring unaided college teachers under protection of law and convert unaided posts in colleges into aided ones
A nine-member delegation of AUCT during a meeting with higher education minister Pargat Singh and higher education secretary Krishan Kumar in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:15 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A nine-member delegation of Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT, Punjab and Chandigarh) met higher education minister Pargat Singh and higher education secretary Krishan Kumar at Punjab Bhavan, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. They demanded deletion of Clause-6 of the Service Security Act to bring unaided college teachers under protection of law and convert unaided posts in colleges into aided ones.

Professor Tarun Ghai, AUCT spokesperson and newly elected member of Punjab University Senate from teachers’ constituency, said they requested the minister to take up their demands in the forthcoming cabinet meeting, and subsequently in the legislative assembly discussions.

He added the minister assured the delegation that the 4,000 unaided college teachers of Punjab will soon enjoy the protection of Service Security Act along with their aided colleagues.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
