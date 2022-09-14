Audio clip being examined, Punjab minister Cheema on Sarari controversy

Chandigarh : Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that they are examining the audio clip of a purported conversation between cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his former aide regarding a plan to trap some contractors to allegedly extort money from them.

Cheema said the audio was being examined to ascertain whether it was tampered with or not. “After the completion of its examination, if anyone is found to be in the wrong, we will take action. The party’s policy is clear that whosoever is found indulging in corruption will not be spared,” he said while responding to a question on Sarari at a press conference here.

Sarari has categorically denied the allegations and questioned the authenticity of audio clip, but the controversy has pushed the AAP and its government on the backfoot. The Congress, SAD and the BJP have demanded dismissal of the minister from the state cabinet.

Sarari also met senior party leaders during the day. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also asked AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Fauja Singh Sarari from the council of ministers. “Dear @ArvindKejriwal ji if you are ‘Kattar-Imandaar party as being claimed by you plz dismiss Sarari minister and have him arrested for indulging in extortion & corruption by misusing his official position. In case you don’t it’ll be presumed your actions don’t match you words,” alleged Khaira in a tweet.