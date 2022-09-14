Audio clip being examined, Punjab minister Cheema on Sarari controversy
Cheema said the audio was being examined to ascertain whether it was tampered with or not. “After the completion of its examination, if anyone is found to be in the wrong, we will take action. The party’s policy is clear that whosoever is found indulging in corruption will not be spared,” he said while responding to a question on Sarari at a press conference
Chandigarh : Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that they are examining the audio clip of a purported conversation between cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his former aide regarding a plan to trap some contractors to allegedly extort money from them.
Sarari has categorically denied the allegations and questioned the authenticity of audio clip, but the controversy has pushed the AAP and its government on the backfoot. The Congress, SAD and the BJP have demanded dismissal of the minister from the state cabinet.
Sarari also met senior party leaders during the day. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also asked AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Fauja Singh Sarari from the council of ministers. “Dear @ArvindKejriwal ji if you are ‘Kattar-Imandaar party as being claimed by you plz dismiss Sarari minister and have him arrested for indulging in extortion & corruption by misusing his official position. In case you don’t it’ll be presumed your actions don’t match you words,” alleged Khaira in a tweet.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
