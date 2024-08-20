Audit uncovers irregularities in accounts of Chandigarh College of Architecture

An audit of the accounts of Chandigarh College of Architecture by the Indian Audit & Accounts Department. between 2020 and 2023 has highlighted irregularities, including non-deduction of income tax going up to ₹5.35 lakh, and extra burden to exchequer due to the recruitment of a surplus driver by the college. The audit report also pointed out non-disposal of service items amounting to ₹ 74,966. (HT Photo)

Inspection report also reveals that payment of ₹53,50,000 was made as professional service to Vikas Singh, senior advocate of Supreme Court of India. TDS of @10%-- ₹5.35-- should have been done from the payment made to the advocate but it was observed that no such deduction was done from the payment. A copy of the inspection report is with HT.

As per the report, the college in its reply stated that undertaking to this effect has been requested from the advocate and the same shall be submitted to the audit when received.

During test check of records of Chandigarh College of Architecture for the period 2020-23, it was noticed that the college had two buses and auctioned a condemned bus in September 2019. Consequently the college is left with only one bus but there are two drivers. One post of driver is filled through regular mode and other post is filled by the college through outsourcing agency continuously since 2019. The audit concluded that recruitment of drivers through an outsourcing agency is irregular and also have extra burden to the state exchequer. On being pointed out, no reply was furnished by the college. As per the report a final action is awaited.

The audit report also pointed out non disposal of service items amounting to ₹74,966. The report noted that due to the delay in auction of the unserviceable articles, their value will keep degrading. The college in its reply stated the matter is under consideration with the office. When the process is completed, the same shall be intimated to audit. The audit also pointed out that the college has not conducted physical verification of books since 2021. The college in its reply stated that the certificate will be submitted to audit along with the final reply.