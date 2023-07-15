Ludhiana: Spat over picking passengers turns ugly, auto driver attacked

A 52-year-old auto driver sustained serious injuries after a fellow driver allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon following a spat over picking up of passengers near interstate bus terminal here, police said on Saturday.

The Division number 5 police arrested the accused, identified as Sandeep Singh, 45, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Ludhiana, who is a Nihang; the police have also recovered a sword from his possession. (iStock photo)

The victim, who suffered severe injuries on his neck, has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition has been stated to be serious. When onlookers and police personnel tried to nab the accused, he tried to assault them too.

The Division number 5 police arrested the accused, identified as Sandeep Singh, 45, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, who is a Nihang, and filed an FIR against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. The police have also recovered a sword from his possession.

The victim has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, 52. The complaint was filed on the state of his son Mandeep Kumar of Golden City Colony.

Mandeep said that the family received a call in the evening on Friday that someone has injured his father with a sharp-edged weapon near the bus terminal. He said that members of auto union present there informed him that his father and another auto driver Sandeep had indulged in a spat over picking a passenger after which the accused Sandeep assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Mandeep said that his father has undergone a surgery and his condition is critical.

Sub-Inspector Avneet Kaur said that both Rajinder and Sandeep were waiting for passengers outside the Bus stand. A passenger came and both wanted to pick him up. When the passenger agreed to go with Rajinder, the accused Sandeep Singh started abusing him and attacked him with the sword he was carrying.

