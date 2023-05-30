Ludhiana man held for molesting minor daughter

In yet another shocking incident of a minor being sexually abused by a family member, police on Sunday arrested an auto mechanic for allegedly molesting his daughters.

A Ludhiana-based man was arrested for molesting minor daughter. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minor alleged that her father had been molesting her and her elder sister for a long time, but they did not file a complaint because of social pressure.

She, however, decided to reach out to the police when her father molested her on May 22 and lodged a first information report.

The childrens’ mother had left home around 10 years ago and they lived with their father. The minor, in her complaint, said he was alcoholic and would often molest her and her sister.

Detailing the May 22 incident, she said her father molested her after entering her room in an inebriated state when she was sleeping. She raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to the spot and reported the same to the girls’ relatives. Later, the minor decided to file a police complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further information, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused has been booked under section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Box

Unsafe home

On May 17, A factory worker was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly for the last six months.

On April 23, a 32-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter and threatening to sell her. The victim went back to her biological father in Fatehgarh Sahib and filed a complaint to the police. The Fatehgarh Sahib police had lodged a Zero FIR against the accused and transferred the matter to Ludhiana police for further action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 16, a Nepalese fast-food seller was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Janta Nagar of Shimlapuri.

On March 21, the city police had booked a Bachittar Nagar resident for allegedly raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

On December 19, 2022, a resident of Sherpur Kalan village of Jagraon was booked for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The FIR was lodged following the statement of the mother of the accused.