Auto passenger killed in hit-and-run accident in Panchkula

A man died and another was severely injured after a speeding car bearing a Delhi registration number rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Jainendra Gurukul Auditorium in Old Panchkula on Wednesday night. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving Shammi with grievous injuries, while Bharat sustained multiple leg fractures. (HT File)

The car driver fled from the spot and police are investigating to trace him. The deceased was identified as Shammi. According to police, he was with his friend Bharat, the auto-rickshaw driver, who also sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

Complainant Narendra, 30, who was also in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the incident, told police that he lived in Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, and ran a clothing shop in Bir Ghaggar. On Wednesday, after closing his shop, he travelled to Panchkula’s Sector-26 mandi to sell clothes. Later, he returned to Bir Ghaggar with Bharat, who regularly transports goods for him.

While heading back, Shammi also joined them in the auto-rickshaw as they travelled towards the housing board area. As they were moving towards Chandigarh from Old Panchkula’s traffic lights, a Honda Amaze car coming at high speed from Chandigarh’s direction collided head-on with their auto.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving Shammi with grievous injuries, while Bharat sustained multiple leg fractures. Narendra also lost consciousness due to the impact.

Bystanders rushed the injured to the Sector-6 civil hospital in Panchkula. However, given their critical condition, Shammi and Bharat were referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Tragically, Shammi succumbed to his injuries during the treatment at PGIMER, while Bharat remains in a critical state.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team arrived at the scene. On Thursday, police registered a case under Sections 281, 125(A), and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-7 police station, Panchkula.