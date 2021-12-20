Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Auto snuffs out teen cyclist’s life in Chandigarh
The victim, Mithun, hailed from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and was living in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh
The teenager was on his way when an auto-rickshaw hit his cycle near the Vikas Nagar light point in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo/for representation only)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 03:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An 18-year-old boy, who was injured after an auto-rickshaw hit his cycle on Friday, died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Saturday.

The victim, Mithun, hailed from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and was living in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

He was on his way when an auto-rickshaw hit his cycle near the Vikas Nagar light point in Mauli Jagran on Friday night.

The auto driver, Shiva, 35, of Mauli Jagran was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and later released on bail.

In a similar accident, Raj Kumar of Behlana was hit by an auto-rickshaw while walking near the ITBP campus gate in Behlana on Saturday. The auto driver fled from the spot. Kumar is undergoing treatment at GMCH, Sector 32.

