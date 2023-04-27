Ludhiana: Trader thrashed by auto-rickshaw drivers, three held

Three auto-rickshaw drivers have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a trader, vandalising his car, and stealing ₹25,000 after they entered into a scuffle following a road accident, police said on Wednesday. A case under Sections 279, 427, 506, 23, 379, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Division no 2 police station (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Raja Chauhan, Sonu and Vicky. An accused identified as Veeru has also been also booked in the case.

The victim, Prabhat Kumar, a resident of a Ladian village, in his complaint to the police on Tuesday said he was heading towards his shop on the Chandigarh road from the railway station on Monday. When he reached near the Dukh Niwaran Gurdwara at 8 pm, an over-speeding auto-rickshaw driven by one of the accused, Raj Chauhan, hit his car. He said when he came out of the car, the auto-rickshaw driver started arguing with him.

He added that the accused called his aides who vandalised his car and stole ₹25,000 from his car after physically assaulting him.

Sub-inspector Atma Ram said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 379 (punishment for theft), 148 (rioting) 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Division no 2 police station.

He said while the trio has been nabbed, a hunt is on for the fourth accused.