News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Avail free services at dental fortnight in Ludhiana

Avail free services at dental fortnight in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 04, 2023 05:08 AM IST

During the fortnight, which will continue til October 18, all types of dental treatments, including dentures, dental fillings, tooth extractions and dental scaling, are offered to patients free of cost

Dental camps are organised periodically to ensure the well-being of the community, said district dental health officer Dr Arundeep Kaur while inaugurating the dental fortnight in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

During the fortnight, which will continue til October 18, all types of dental treatments, including dentures, dental fillings, tooth extractions and dental scaling, are offered to patients free of cost.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In a separate event, Punjab health minister Dr. Balbir Singh directed the distribution of appointment letters to 16 clinic assistants at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Jagraon Major Amit Sareen and assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria also attended the event.

These clinic assistants have been appointed to provide essential services in government-run Aam Aadmi Clinics. Their selection was based on merit, and they are expected to contribute to improving healthcare services in the state.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out