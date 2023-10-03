Avail free services at dental fortnight in Ludhiana

Dental camps are organised periodically to ensure the well-being of the community, said district dental health officer Dr Arundeep Kaur while inaugurating the dental fortnight in Ludhiana on Tuesday. HT Image

During the fortnight, which will continue til October 18, all types of dental treatments, including dentures, dental fillings, tooth extractions and dental scaling, are offered to patients free of cost.

In a separate event, Punjab health minister Dr. Balbir Singh directed the distribution of appointment letters to 16 clinic assistants at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Jagraon Major Amit Sareen and assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Kataria also attended the event.

These clinic assistants have been appointed to provide essential services in government-run Aam Aadmi Clinics. Their selection was based on merit, and they are expected to contribute to improving healthcare services in the state.

