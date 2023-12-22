Avail tax benefit under one time settlement scheme by Dec 31: Ludhiana MC

As December 31 is the last date to pay pending property tax without penalty and interest under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, the municipal corporation (MC) has appealed to residents to avail benefits of the scheme at the earliest. HT Image

With public announcements in the city, SMS alerts are also being sent to the public regarding the same.

As per the norms, the residents, who have not paid tax in the past are liable to pay a 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest on pending property tax. But under the OTS policy, the residents can now pay the pending tax in a lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31. A 100 percent penalty and interest waiver has been announced by the state government.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain said working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the civic body has started making public announcements in the city.

Around 67,000 property tax returns have already been filed by the residents under the OTS policy and the civic body has generated a revenue of around ₹6.62 crore.

The MC commissioner said the residents should take the benefit of the opportunity provided by the state government. The funds recovered from the residents are used for taking up development works in the city and for providing basic amenities to the residents.

Residents can also avail 10 percent rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year (2023-24). The rebate can be availed on payment of bills by December 31, he added.

To avoid long queues, residents can pay the tax/bills online by visiting the website of MC - mcludhiana.gov.in. The payment can also be made at the suvidha kendras of the MC situated in all four zonal offices.