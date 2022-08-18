Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala

Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala

Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the upcoming museum should also have sets of periodicals, technical manuals, photographs and personal archives, which are often made available to aviation researchers for use in writing articles or books or to aircraft restoration specialists working on restoring an aircraft.
Spread over an area of 350 acres, Patiala Aviation Complex is a heritage institution that was set up in the first decade of the 20th century.
Spread over an area of 350 acres, Patiala Aviation Complex is a heritage institution that was set up in the first decade of the 20th century. (HT File/Representational image)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. Mann gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab state civil aviation council. Besides replicas of aircraft, photographs, maps, models, diagrams, clothing and equipment used by aviators can also be displayed in this museum, said the CM.

Mann said the upcoming museum should also have sets of periodicals, technical manuals, photographs and personal archives, which are often made available to aviation researchers for use in writing articles or books or to aircraft restoration specialists working on restoring an aircraft. Spread over an area of 350 acres, Patiala Aviation Complex is a heritage institution that was set up in the first decade of the 20th century.

The club already has a single-engine Cessna 172 glass cockpit simulator for instrument flying and instrument procedure training, state-of-the-art training aids, a well-equipped library and modern classrooms for ground training.

Mann directed the public works department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.

