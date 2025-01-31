Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Awami Ittehad Party workers demanding Engineer Rashid’s release detained in Srinagar

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 31, 2025 12:31 PM IST

The activists, including Engineer Rashid’s son Abrar, were taken to the police station as they arrived to sit on hunger strike, demanding the release of the Baramulla MP on the day budget session of Parliament began. 

Several Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) workers were detained on Friday as they were sitting on a day-long hunger strike in Srinagar to demand the release of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP and party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, police said.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) workers were detained in Srinagar as they planned a day-long hunger strike to demand the release of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP and party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, from jail as the budget session of Parliament began on Friday. (HT file photo)
Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) workers were detained in Srinagar as they planned a day-long hunger strike to demand the release of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP and party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, from jail as the budget session of Parliament began on Friday. (HT file photo)

The AIP workers assembled at the Sangarmal Shopping Complex, where they had decided to hold the hunger strike after the district authorities rejected the party’s application for a sit-in near Pratap Park in the Lal Chowk area of the city.

The police, who were waiting at the new venue, bundled the AIP workers, including Rashid’s son Abrar, into vehicles and detained them at Kothibagh police station. Before being taken away, Abrar told reporters that not allowing his father to attend the Parliament session was murder of democracy.

“He has been jailed for five-and-a-half years and he is not allowed to attend Parliament. This is a murder of democracy,” he said.

The AIP said that the party cadres had planned to sit on a day-long hunger strike in solidarity with Rashid, who is starting an indefinite hunger strike in Tihar Jail.

Rashid was elected to Lok Sabha from Baramulla constituency last year, defeating Omar Abdullah, now the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On