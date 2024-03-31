Awareness camp held in industrial units to encourage workers to vote

To encourage workers and labourers to exercise their right to vote, district administration organised voter awareness camps in different industrial units and focal points of the district on Sunday. The aim is to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent voter turnout during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. (HT photo)

The aim is to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent voter turnout during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

District election officer (DEO) cum deputy commissioner (DC), Sakshi Sawhney, said different activities and awareness camps are being organised to encourage voters under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

She said regular awareness camps are being organised across the district and voter registration camps are being held in various colleges/educational institutes to enroll debutant voters.

The eligible first-time voters are being apprised of the “Voter Helpline” mobile application and “National Voter Services Portal” (NVSP), which can be used for enrolling. The residents can also visit www.nvsp.in to register.

Reiterating the commitment of administration and police to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, DEO Sawhney urged the residents to vote without any fear and without coming under anyone’s influence.