Badshah song row: No permission sought to shoot video: Police

Two days after Jind police registered two FIRs against singer Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia alias Badshah in connection with his recently released song ‘Tateeree’, police officials probing both FIRs said on Monday that the singer has not taken any permission from the Haryana roadways Jind depot to use a bus (private bus hired through kilometre scheme by the government) in his song, besides not taking any approval for the use of scenes of a government school in Jind’s Sacha Khera. Sheela, in-charge of a government school in Sacha Khera, had lodged an FIR against Badshah for using the school building scene in the song’s video without taking any prior approval.

“The singer and his team neither sought permission nor were we aware whether they shot the song here or used school building scenes with artificial intelligence. Derogatory words are used in the song,” she added.

Jind depot general manager Rahul Jain had lodged an FIR at civil lines police station in Jind. He stated that a private bus (hired by government through kilometer scheme) was used in the video without taking any permission from the department.

Pooja Devi, station house officer of Jind civil lines, said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Haryana has also initiated the process of issuing a look-out circular (LOC) against him to prevent him from leaving the country. The police had also issued notices to remove the related video from all social media platforms.