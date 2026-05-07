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Bags of cash tossed from 9th floor flat during ED raid in Mohali

Enforcement Directorate carries out multi-city crackdown on ₹100-crore land licence fraud and political protection racket in Punjab.

Published on: May 07, 2026 12:45 pm IST
By Vishal Rambani, Navrajdeep Singh
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A high-stakes money laundering investigation into Punjab’s real estate sector took a dramatic turn on Thursday morning when occupants of a luxury high-rise in Mohali allegedly threw bags stuffed with cash from a ninth-floor window to evade Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

Residents of Western Towers, Kharar, in Mohali district on Thursday witnessed chaos during their morning walk as two bags containing about 20 lakh in 500 denominations were flung from Flat 906 to evade Enforcement Directorate officials. (X)

The agency conducted simultaneous searches at 12 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Patiala as part of a probe targeting prominent builders and facilitators accused of obtaining change of land use (CLU) licences through fraudulent means, cheating investors, and defaulting on hundreds of crores in government fees.

Money rain at Western Towers

Residents of Western Towers in Kharar witnessed chaos during their morning walk as two bags containing about 20 lakh in 500 denominations were flung from Flat 906. The flat is reportedly linked to Nitin Gohal, an IT businessman who is currently under the scanner. While some bundles scattered across the society grounds, ED officials quickly secured the area and took possession of the cash.

Sources indicate that Gohal is being probed for allegedly acting as a mediator between defaulting builders and influential political figures to secure protection from regulatory action. Investigators believe he played a pivotal role in coordinating between developers and government officials to stall recovery proceedings and legal penalties.

The federal agency is now tracing the proceeds of crime to determine if these diverted funds were moved through middlemen to provide political cover for the defaulting firms.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

greater mohali area development authority enforcement directorate
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bags of cash tossed from 9th floor flat during ED raid in Mohali
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bags of cash tossed from 9th floor flat during ED raid in Mohali
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