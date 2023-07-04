Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Beant Singh’s assassination: Life convict’s bail plea to come up for hearing on July 6

Beant Singh’s assassination: Life convict’s bail plea to come up for hearing on July 6

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The bail plea of Shamsher Singh, one of the convicts in the assassination case of former chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh, will come up for hearing in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, on July 6

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

A view of District Court Complex at Sector 43 Chandigarh. (HT File)
A view of District Court Complex at Sector 43 Chandigarh. (HT File)

The bail plea of Shamsher Singh, one of the convicts in the assassination case of former chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh, will come up for hearing in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, on July 6.

Beant Singh was killed in an explosion outside the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. The special CBI court awarded the death penalty to Balwant Rajoana in July 2007. It also awarded the death penalty to Jagtar Singh Hawara, while three convicts-- Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, and Shamsher Singh -- were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Earlier, on May 10 and June 2, the CJM had released Lakhwinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh – both sentenced to life in this case— on interim bail.

In mid-June, Shamsher, a native of Patiala, also moved the local court for his release on bail as the UT administration has not decided on his premature release petition. He has been behind bars for over 27 years since his arrest in 1995.

Advocate Amar Singh Chahal, representing Shamsher, said that three months have passed, and the UT administration is yet to decide on the premature release petition filed by Shamsher.

“The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued clear directions that in such cases, where decisions are pending, the chief judicial magistrate, can release the convicts of life imprisonments on bail,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out